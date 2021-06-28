14 days quarantine for non-fully vaccinated Brits arriving in Portugal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British travellers to Portugal who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus must quarantine for 14 days on arrival from today.

The new rules, introduced by the Portuguese government, come into effect on Monday and will last until at least 11 July.

Germany is also trying to get the European Union to ban all travellers from the UK – regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine or not.

Although Malta was placed also on the UK’s green lists, the Mediterranean island has also announced that only fully vaccinated Britons will be allowed in the island without need for quarantine.

Sky News