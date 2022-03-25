160 million euro seized from illegal betting ring in Catania with Maltese links

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian anti-mafia police on Thursday seized 160 million euros in assets from an alleged illegal betting ring based in Catania that operated internationally, police said.

The assets were seized from two people in the operation code named Doppio Gioco (Double Cross) led by the Italian Guardia di Finanza .

The men, Francesco Catacchio and Antonio Di Marzo, are under investigation for criminal conspiracy, taking illegal bets, money laundering, defrauding the State, and transnational tax evasion.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the earning from the illegal betting were then transferred to company in Malta.

