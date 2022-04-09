176 children have been killed so far in Ukraine; 121,000 children ‘forcibly deported’ to Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 176 children have been killed following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office. A further 324 children have been injured, it said.

Russian troops have “forcibly deported” more than 600,000 Ukrainians, including about 121,000 children, to Russia, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Lyudmila Denysova, said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Denysova said residents of the temporarily occupied city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region are being forcibly moved to Russia.

Denysova said that this is not the first time Russian troops have used such tactics. After bringing the city to a critical situation, she added Russia offers a conditional corridor to Russia, ostensibly to save people, leaving people no choice.

Currently, Russian media report that they have deported 615,000 people from Ukraine, including 121,000 children.