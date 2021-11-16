190 athletes take part in La Salle AC’s Cross-Country League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Cross-Country League organised by La Salle Athletics Club came to an end this weekend, on the grass area within the Marsa Sports Complex. The league saw the participation of around 190 athletes with ages ranging from 5 to 16 years, pushing their abilities in the competitive races and the fun runs.

The male U16 category (3.1km) saw the National 3K champion and current record-holder Julian Zarb (La Salle) lead the pack throughout all three races of the league with a distinct advantage over the other athletes. 2nd placed Stefan Cassar and 3rd placed Thomas Grech, both of La Salle, battled it out till the very last metres of the last race to gain their respective positions. Amy Pirotta (Pembroke) emerged as winner in the female races.

In the U14 2.1km events, Alessandro Desira (Pembroke) won all the male races with Nick Bonett (Pembroke) placing 2nd and Matthew Azzopardi (La Salle) placing 3rd following 3 closely fought and intense races. Thea Grech (La Salle) took control of her leading position by crossing the finish line in 1st place in all 3 female events, followed by Steffi Dolci (Aloysians) and Chanelle Bezzina (Pembroke).

Action from the Under 12 girls race

Andre Gauci (Pembroke) was the winner of the U12 male category (1.1km), having also won all 3 events in his age group, closely followed by 2nd placed Zac Said Hollier (Pembroke) and 3rd placed Kurt Ciantar (Rush) only a few seconds away in each race. Giorgia Gwen Sciberras (Zurrieq Wolves) bagged the top spot in the girls’ races, again by winning all three events. Second placed athlete in this category was Sara Giordano Imbroll (Mellieha) whilst Jade Abela D’Amato (Pembroke) placed 3rd.

The league for individual athletes has now come to an end, however December will see the athletes team up for the Cross Country Relays which are planned to take place at the Marsa Athletics Complex on Sunday the 12th December. Applications can be accessed at the following link https://forms.gle/PfJbAwtskgss4YwZ9 in the next few days. For any other information please send an email to lasalleathleticsclub@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lasalleathleticsclub. The competition is open to boys and girls born between 2006 and 2015.

Photo credits James Azzopardi