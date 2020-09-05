Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
20-year-old Eritrean killed after being run-down by car after escape from migrant centre in Agrigento, Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 20-year-old Eritrean migrant was run down and killed after he fled a migrant centre near Agrigento Friday.

The unnamed migrant escaped from the Villa Sikania reception centre at Siculiana. He had been there since August 1.

Three police who were trying to stop him were also hit and injured by the same car. Two of them suffered traumas and bruises. The third sustained a “nasty fracture”, police said, and will need surgery.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the migrant’s death was a “tragedy that must not be allowed to happen again”. Several migrants also tried to escape from a number of Sicilian migrant reception centres this past week and were caught by the police

