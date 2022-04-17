200 children killed so far in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 200 children have been killed and 360 have been wounded in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on February 24.

“As of 08:00, April 16, 2022, … a total of 200 children have died and 360 children have been injured since the Russian invasion started,” Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman, Lyudmila Denisova, said in a statement, as quoted by the ukrinform.net website.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, warned that Russian forces were beginning to kidnap children from the country.

“After Ukraine’s journalists, activists, local officials, other civilians, Russia has begun to abduct Ukrainian children,” Maasikas said in a tweet on Friday.

“This, as well as their planned so-called ‘adoption’ by Russian families, is yet another cynical, appalling violation of international humanitarian law,” he added.

“Russia will be held accountable,” Maasikas also tweeted.

After 🇺🇦 journalists, activists, local officials, other civilians, 🇷🇺 has begun to abduct 🇺🇦 children. This, as well as their planned so-called “adoption” by 🇷🇺 families is yet another cynical, appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law. 🇷🇺 will be held accountable. — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) April 15, 2022

Read more via Polish National Radio