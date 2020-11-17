2030 Climate Target Plan: Commission launches public consultations on EU renewable energy and energy efficiency directives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Commission has launched two public consultations today on the revision of the Renewable Energy Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive. The objective of these twelve-week consultations is to seek a wide range of views on to what extent and how these two Directives should be revised. This will feed into the preparation of Commission proposals next year.



Comprising a series of nearly 60 questions, each consultation will run until mid-February – the standard twelve week period. Most questions are in the form of a tick-box reply [Strongly Agree / Agree / Disagree / Strongly Disagree] with an option for additional remarks. (Initially the consultation is only published in English, and translations in all EU languages will be available from mid-December.)

The Commission is hoping for as wide an audience as possible – from public authorities, companies, including small and medium sized enterprises, industry associations, consumer organisations, worker associations, NGOs, environmental organisations, consultancies, academia, think tanks, other relevant stakeholders and citizens.

Today’s launch follows on from four consultations that were opened on 13 November on forthcoming revisions to other EU laws designed to limit the EU’s emissions of greenhouse gases. These cover the EU Emissions Trading System Directive, the Effort Sharing Regulation, the Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry Regulation, and the CO2 standards for cars and vans Regulation (light-duty vehicles).

Like this: Like Loading...