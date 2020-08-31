23 years ago, the day Princess Diana died

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer took to Twitter to publicly mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of his sister.

Sharing a picture of the Spencer Family’s flag lowered to half-mast, the earl added: “My first family duty on 31 August. Never forgotten.”

My first family duty on 31 August. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/onDcMikvqw — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) August 31, 2020

Tributes to Diana have been paid both online and at the gates of Kensington Palace, where many royal fans left letters and flowers to remember the late Princess of Wales. Others shared on social media their own experience with Diana.

Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris. The untimely death of arguably the world’s most famous princess froze her in the minds of admirers at a young and glamorous 36.

BBC, on the day had reported the event as follows:

Diana, Princess of Wales, has died after a car crash in Paris.

She was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning where surgeons tried for two hours to save her life but she died at 0300 BST.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the Prince of Wales were “deeply shocked and distressed”.

Prince Charles broke the news of their mother’s death to Princes William and Harry at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the royal family had been spending the summer.

The accident happened after the princess left the Ritz Hotel in the French capital with her companion, Dodi Al Fayed – son of Harrods owner, Mohammed Al Fayed.

Criminal investigation

Dodi Al Fayed and the vehicle’s driver were also killed in the collision in a tunnel under the Place de l’Alma in the centre of the city.

The princess’ Mercedes car was apparently being pursued at high speed by photographers on motorbikes when it hit a pillar and smashed into a wall.

Mr Al Fayed and the chauffeur died at the scene but the princess and her bodyguard were cut from the wreckage and rushed to hospital.

The French authorities have begun a criminal investigation and are questioning seven photographers.

Tributes to the princess have been pouring in from around the world.

Speaking from his home in South Africa, the princess’ brother, Lord Charles Spencer, said his sister had been “unique”.

While it was not the time for recriminations there was no doubt the press had played a part in her death, the earl added.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the princess’ London home, Kensington Palace and many have laid flowers at the gates.

The BBC site also presents the following context

Only Princess Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash.

Blood tests showed the driver, Henri Paul, had taken both drugs and a large amount of alcohol before the accident.

The royal family was criticised for its reserve during a time when there was an unprecedented national outpouring of grief.

Around one million people lined the streets to see the princess’ funeral cortege as it made its way to Westminster Abbey in early September.

No charges were brought against the paparazzi who had been pursuing the princess’ car.

But the behaviour of the press came under close scrutiny and the code governing the British media was tightened in December 1997.

An inquest into the princess’s death was opened in the UK in 2004. It has been adjourned while the Metropolitan police, led by Lord Stevens, carry out an investigation into the crash. Retired judge Lady Elizabeth Butler-Sloss will conduct preliminary hearings into the inquests in early 2007.

The memory of the wounded princess still echoes in the mind of Xavier Gourmelon, one of the first members of the emergency services to rush at the tunnel after the car Diana was in crashed into its 13th pillar at 120mph.

The firefighter, who was the duty officer at the nearby Malar fire station on August 31 1997, opened up on the heartbreaking last moments he shared with the People’s Princess.

Mr Gourmelon, now 50, recalled the few words the shocked princess was able to tell him before her heart collapsed.

In a 2017 documentary called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry and William discussed the last impact their mums death had on them. In the documentary, the brothers spoke about their regrets about their final phone call with Diana. The princes were just 15 and 12 when she died, and were staying at the Royal Family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland when they got what ended up being the last phone call from her. Harry confessed that the rush with which he concluded the phone call, is something that he will regret “for the rest of my life”.

