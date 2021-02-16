2,328 persons involved in non-fatal accidents at work in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

2,328 persons were involved in a non-fatal accident at work throughout 2020. The majority of these non-fatal accidents occurred in the construction sector, in the manufacturing sector and in transportation.



The largest share of accidents at work during the reference period involved persons working in elementary occupations followed by craft and related trades workers, the NSO said today.

Almost half of the injuries at work affected the upper extremities of the body, such as the fingers and hands. Wounds and superficial injuries, and dislocations, sprains and strains were the most common types of injuries, amounting to 720 and 264 cases respectively.

