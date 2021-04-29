236 persons, including 114 minors rescued off Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya Observer – Italian security sources said Ocean Viking Rescue Vessel of SOS Mediterranee NGO had rescued 236 immigrants in international waters off Libya’s coast.

The NGO said on Twitter that the rescued immigrants were on two dinghies 32 nautical miles off Libya’s Al-Zawiya shores.

Italian AKI news agency reported the NGO as saying that there are 114 minors among the survived immigrants, who were very dehydrated, adding that some women had rashes from touching fuel, but they were recovering gradually.

Photo SOS Mediteranee – Flavio Gasperini – Twitter

