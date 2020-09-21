Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Italy

26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The southern Italian island of Lampedusa registered 26-migrant boats landings in 24 hours on Sunday.

Twelve of those boats, carrying 263 asylum seekers, arrived in the evening.

As a result, over 1,000 people are at the island’s migrant hotspot, which in theory has a maximum capacity of 192.

A group of around 30 migrants, meanwhile, landed on a beach at Torre Salsa, in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, on Monday.

A group of six asylum seekers, including a one-year-old child, landed on a beach in Sardinia.

