26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

The southern Italian island of Lampedusa registered 26-migrant boats landings in 24 hours on Sunday.



Twelve of those boats, carrying 263 asylum seekers, arrived in the evening.



As a result, over 1,000 people are at the island’s migrant hotspot, which in theory has a maximum capacity of 192.



A group of around 30 migrants, meanwhile, landed on a beach at Torre Salsa, in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, on Monday.



A group of six asylum seekers, including a one-year-old child, landed on a beach in Sardinia.

ANSA

