29-year old woman stabbed in Lecce in apparent jealousy murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A 29-year-old woman, Sonia Di Maggio, was stabbed to death while she was walking in the street with her boyfriend in Minervino di Lecce, in Specchia Gallone.
She was stabbed in the throat and abdomen multiple times. The police are on the trail of a man: it would be the victim’s ex.
According to some witnesses, the woman tried to shield her boyfriend, also 29, protecting him from the attacks of the attacker.
The latter, a native of Naples, had not accepted the end of the story with the young woman and, in the past, had threatened to kill her.
A number of persons who witnessed the altercation tried to give help di Maggio but she was later confirmed dead on the spot.
via Corriere
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related