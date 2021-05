Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake was felt around 1411h (local time) in Sicily. The earthquake was particularly felt in the province of Catania and the villages near Etna volcano.

According to preliminary data from the Euro-Mediterranean Center, the earthquake was of magnitude 3.3 event, with its epicenter 3 km south from Paternò and 16 km west from Catania.

