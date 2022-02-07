30 years of the Maastricht Treaty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirty years ago, Maastricht Treaty was signed by the then twelve members of the European Community – – Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Holland, Portugal And Kingdom United . The Treaty created today’s ‘European Union’ and represented the biggest single transformative text on European integration since the Treaty of Rome in 1958.

It provided for a single currency, a common foreign and security policy, closer cooperation in justice and home affairs, and institutional reforms.

The Maastricht Treaty was signed on 7 February 1992 and had a profound impact on the development of European integration. The EU, as we know it today, owes its name and its nature to a treaty born in a Dutch city on the banks of the Meuse.

Photo – The Treaty of the European Union, also known as Treaty of Maastricht and the signatures of the 12 Ministers for Foreign Affairs and for Finance of the Member States

