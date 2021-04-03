300 parish churches in Sicily become vaccination centres

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Covid-19 vaccinations started to be administered in the 300 parishes of Sicily.

There are 5,867 citizens, aged 69 to 79, who have booked their vaccination following an initiative based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the President of the Sicilian Region, Nello Musumeci, and the Sicilian Episcopal Conference, thanks to which the premises of the Sicilian parishes are transformed in a “population vaccination point”.

The purpose of the agreement is to accelerate the immunisation campaign by also involving unconventional structures to more easily reach the elderly population.

The vaccination points at the parishes will be open non-stop until 6.30 pm. In the parishes of Palermo and the city’s province, 1,339 people are expected to be vaccinated, 716 in the capital alone. A vaccination centre has also been set up in Palermo Cathedral.

