300 people were killed in theatre bombing – Mariupol officials

Last week’s bombing of a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering had prompted international outrage, particularly after images emerged showing the word “children” had been written clearly on the ground outside the venue to alert Russian forces to their presence inside.

Mariupol City Council is today reporting that around 300 people were killed in the strike.

“Unfortunately, we start this day with bad news,” a statement said.

“Eyewitnesses reported that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane. I do not want to believe in this horror to the last.

“Until the last I want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say the opposite.”

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, 19 March 2022. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT —

Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes some civilians who have been trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol will be able to leave in private cars on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Repeated attempts to arrange safe passage out of the southern port city, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.

Mariupol, which is normally home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power or running water.

Those who manage to leave Mariupol will find buses awaiting in the nearby city of Berdiansk which will take them to the city of Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said.

“We will do everything in our power so that buses filled with Mariupol residents reach Zaporizhzhia today,” she said.