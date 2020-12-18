344 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys released

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 344 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys have been handed over to government security forces, Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari told public broadcaster NTA on Thursday.

More than 800 students were at the Government Science Secondary School, in the northwestern town of Kankara, when it was attacked by armed men on December 11. Hundreds escaped but more than 330 were thought to have been abducted. The militant Islamist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the raid.

Masari said most, if not all, the boys had been freed in neighboring Zamfara state. They will be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari took to Twitter to welcome the release: “This is a huge relief to the entire country and international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the intelligence agencies, the military and the police force.”

