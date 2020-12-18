344 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys released

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A total of 344 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys have been handed over to government security forces, Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari told public broadcaster NTA on Thursday.
More than 800 students were at the Government Science Secondary School, in the northwestern town of Kankara, when it was attacked by armed men on December 11. Hundreds escaped but more than 330 were thought to have been abducted. The militant Islamist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the raid.
Masari said most, if not all, the boys had been freed in neighboring Zamfara state. They will be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari took to Twitter to welcome the release: “This is a huge relief to the entire country and international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the intelligence agencies, the military and the police force.”
France 24
18th December 2020
The Times leads with an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Covid-19 vaccinations in the EU will begin on Sunday 27. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that distribution in Malta will be made in five stages.
The...
18th December 2020
A total of 344 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys have been handed over to government security forces, Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari told public broadcaster NTA on Thursday.
More than 800 students were at the Government Science Secondary ...
18th December 2020
218 BC - Second Punic War: Battle of the Trebia - Hannibal's Carthaginian army heavily defeat Roman forces on Italian soil
1271 - Kublai Khan renames his empire "Yuan" (元 yuán), marking the start of the Yuan Dynasty of China
160...
18th December 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about what lies ahead once he leaves office next month.
Several peopl...
18th December 2020
The United States is expected to soon unseal criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people mostly Americans, according to a person familiar with the case.
The sus...
18th December 2020
The Ferrero Group, a global confectionery group, today announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which it will acquire Eat Natural, the maker of high-quality cereal bars, toasted muesli and granola.
The Ferrero Group plans to maintain and furt...
18th December 2020
Morning Briefing
Vaccination programme to start two days after Christmas
Malta start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 from December 27, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.The start date was announced earlier by European Comm...
18th December 2020
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union struck a pessimistic tone in trade talks on Thursday, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it was “very likely” there would be no agreement unless the bloc changed its po...
18th December 2020
L-Orizzont reports on an out-of-court settlement between the General Workers Union and Evolution Gaming, which agreed to compensate 324 employees that were dismissed without notice last week.
The paper reports on a court ruling in London, declari...
18th December 2020
The Independent quotes Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri who said that the Education Minister withdrew a request for his resignation, after he apologised for using foul language in a message exchange with Yorgen Fenech lawyer Juliette Galea.
A...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related