4.3 tonnes of cocaine seized in port of Trieste

ANSA) – ROME, JUN 7 – Italian finance police said Thursday that they have pulled off one of Europe’s biggest-ever drugs impoundments, seizing 4.3 tonnes of cocaine in the port of Trieste.

Investigators said the criminal gangs that bought the narcotics paid around 96 million euros for it and it would have been sold on the Italian market for a total of around 240 million euros.

Thursday’s operation, coordinated by DDA anti-mafia investigators, saw arrests and other freedom-restricting warrants executed with respect to 38 suspects.

Around two million euros in cash was impounded too. (ANSA).

