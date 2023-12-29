Some 4.6 Italians will eat out at New Year’s Eve, hospitality sector group FIPE said.
This is 2.2% up on last year, it said.
NYE spending will rise by 4.6% to 433 million, FIPE said.
Some 84% of eateries will just offer a festive dinner while the remaining 16% will also lay on entertainment like music and fireworks which will cost an average 121 euros a head.
4.6 million Italians expected to eat out at New Year’s Eve
