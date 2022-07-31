40 migrants in Malta SAR seek rescue / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 31 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

40 migrants in Malta’s SAR

Around 40 asylum seekers are seeking refuge in Malta after NGO Alarm Phhone said that they are desperate need of rescuing. Stating that their boat was in Malta’s search and rescue zone, Alarm Phone said the group had run out of food and water and urged the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) “to do its duty and rescue them”. “We spoke to the group in distress again! They are in Maltese SAR zone. They tell us, they don’t have any water or food and are really exhausted,” the NGO said on Twitter. This boat is different from the one with 5 asylum seekers who are currently stranded in the country’s SAR.

Perici Calascione elected as PN Deputy Leader

Alex Perici Calascione has secured a 90% approval by PN delegates, and was this afternoon elected deputy leader for the Nationalist Party. The candidate was uncontested for this position. He takes the place of Robert Arrigo and David Agius with the party opting to go for one such post. PN delegates also had the opportunity to vote for two young members on the executive committee, electing Jake Scerri Seychell, who obtained 475 votes, and Jean Paul Barbara, with 595 preferences.

Bolt Food couriers eye further action

Bolt Food couriers hailed Friday’s strike as a “success”, saying they will not back down until their demands are met. An estimated 500 couriers took part in Friday’s strike, organised in protest of the working conditions, and after one of them was beaten up in Zabbar while picking up an order from a pizzeria. “So without doubt yesterday was a massive step forward with us receiving a lot of support from the people and restaurants. We have seen a huge strain on bolt food yesterday with only very few couriers on the road and demand going up without the means to deliver,” a spokesperson for the courtiers told MaltaToday.

Covid-19 Update: Active cases declined further on Saturday with a higher number of recoveries and only 51 new cases being reported. The number of active cases is now 1,940. (The Malta Independent)