41-year-old handed suspended sentence on romance fraud / Malta News Briefing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

41-year-old handed suspended sentence on romance fraud

A 41-year-old Maltese national, who was extradited to Malta in June to face money laundering charges linked to romance fraud has been handed a suspended sentence and ordered to reimburse the victim whose “kindness and generosity” he exploited. Johnson Anene, who is Nigerian, pleaded guilty to money laundering, receiving stolen property and recidivism. (Times of Malta)

Malta negotiates exemption to new EU gas plan

Malta has secured an exemption from a new EU gas plan aimed at voluntarily cutting gas use by 15% from August to March.

The cuts could be made binding in a supply emergency, but countries agreed to exempt numerous countries and industries, after some governments pushed back the proposal. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that wWe stand united together with the rest of the European Union in sending a strong signal of solidarity and cooperation to safeguard our citizens and ensure security of supply”, insisting that Malta “will continue working hard to increase [its] share of renewables and incentives for businesses and households, to promote a switch to energy-efficient operations and renewable energy models”. (Independent/CDE.News)

Tourism increases by 47% but remains below pre-Covid levels

Malta registered a 47% increase in tourist visits in 2021, a National Statistics Office report has shown. While 2.7 million tourists visited the country in 2019, 968,136 tourists visited Malta in 2021. The total expenditure for 2021 was 91% more than that of 2020, and the total nights spent increased by 60%. (Maltatoday)