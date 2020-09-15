43,000 people crossed Mediterranean in 2020- MOAS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) has published statistics showing the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean for the past two weeks.

Between the September 1 and September 15, 1,090 people tried to cross the Mediterranean. Italy received 1,056 people while Greece received 34.

Over 43,000 people have already attempted to make the dangerous crossing. 268 of these people have died or are missing, MOAS added.

The organisation said that the Mediterranean continues to be one of the most deadly border regions in the world.

The numbers highlight the need for safe and legal migration routes, MOAS added

