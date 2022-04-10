9,043 Active Covid-19 cases in Malta / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 April

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 update – Following the latest release of information related to Covid-19 in Malta, the number of known current active cases is 9,043 which is the highest since January 18. According to the latest data there were 542 new cases and another three people died while positive for the virus. This took the number of death to 662.

Morning Briefing

48 nominations for PN casual elections

The PN has received 48 nominations for the seven seats vacated by PN MPs who were elected on two districts. Nominations closed on Saturday. The PN elected the same MP on the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th districts, requiring a casual election to elect another MP. The PN’s statutes states that candidates must drop the seat on the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota. The elections will be held on Tuesday.

Women’s lobby concerned on manipulation of gender mechanism

The Malta Women’s Lobby has expressed disagreement in the way the gender corrective mechanism, introduced this year to ensure a larger female representation in Parliament was being ‘manipulated’. “The MWL is pleased to note that, in spite of pressure on some women candidates not to contest the by-election, women have still participated fully in this process. The attempt to manipulate the system is a slap in the face to those who have fair representation at heart,” the group said.

Fight leaves man seriously injured

A fight that broke out in St Paul’s Bay today left a 54-year-old man with grievous injuries and a 25-year- old woman slightly injured, police said. A third person who was also involved in the fight, a Libyan 40-year-old man, was taken into policy custody.

Covid-19 Update

