54 percent of people say they feel alone / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 27 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing



54% of people say they feel they are alone

A study published by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing shows that there has been an increase in the number of persons who feel alone. Compared to 2019, there has been an increase of 11.1%. This is because in 2022, 54.6%, representing 198,198 persons, replied that they feel alone.The study also shows that in terms of severity, being that one feels bad and is not content, there has been an increase of 2.9% when compared to 2019. This means that in 2022, there were 16,698 people who felt this way.

Recent spate of serious crimes are ‘one offs’, says criminologist

Criminologist Saviour Formosa has dismissed concerns that a recent spate of serious crimes translates to a worsening crime rate.In the span of a week there has been a fatal hit-and-run, a violent brawl on Ħamrun’s high street that left two people in hospital as well as a shooting on Friday in which a man was seriously wounded.

PN laments Government inaction on inflation

Despite promising solutions to rising costs spurned by inflation, the government has failed to address the burden this has placed on the working class, PN MPs Ivan Bartolo and Charles Azzopardi said in a presser on Friday. The MPs said that while the government saw fit to waste its money on frivolous expenses and to serve its inner circle, normal working people had been left to fend for themselves. “While the cost of living has been impacted by external factors such as the war in Ukraine, it is worth noting that for nine months the government has been promising to do something, but so far has failed to address inflation. There are people who are struggling to pay for their basic necessities and are barely living paycheck to paycheck, but the government’s mantra of surplus is over”, the argued.