59 countries have started vaccinating people against Covid-19

More than 102.18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,206,472​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The average number of new infections reported in Israel has been decreasing for 10 days straight Average number of new infections reported each day in Slovenia falls by more than 770 over the last 3 weeks, 40% of its previous peak United Arab Emirates crosses 300,000 reported COVID-19 infections

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 37 countries. There have been at least 102,367,000 reported infections and 2,214,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

So far 59 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 91,927,000 doses of the vaccine. Israel leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 26% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses.

Malta is at 85% of its peak registered cases, according to the Reuters Tally. The country is reporting 168 new infections on average each day, 85% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on January 12.

The ECDC’s latest update was posted on the 28th of January and the statistics showed:

Africa: 3 447 422 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (1 412 986), Morocco (466 289), Tunisia (198 636), Egypt (161 817) and Ethiopia (133 767).

Asia: 19 536 946 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (10 667 736), Iran (1 372 977), Indonesia (989 262), Iraq (613 763) and Israel (601 069).

America: 44 467 429 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (25 297 071), Brazil (8 871 393), Colombia (2 027 746), Argentina (1 874 784) and Mexico (1 771 740).

Europe: 32 218 360 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (3 738 690), United Kingdom (3 647 463), France (3 053 617), Spain (2 593 382) and Italy (2 466 813).

Oceania: 56 991 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (28 766), French Polynesia (17 635), Guam (7 554), New Zealand (1 932) and Papua New Guinea (849).

Other: 705 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 85 395 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are South Africa (40 874), Egypt (8 959), Morocco (8 150), Tunisia (6 287) and Algeria (2 863).

Asia: 330 807 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are India (153 470), Iran (57 383), Indonesia (27 835), Iraq (12 993) and Pakistan (11 318).

America: 1 018 269 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (421 129), Brazil (217 664), Mexico (150 273), Colombia (51 747) and Argentina (47 034).

Europe: 701 991 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (97 939), Italy (85 461), France (73 049), Russia (69 918) and Spain (56 208).

Oceania: 1 202 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Australia (909), Guam (129), French Polynesia (126), New Zealand (25) and Papua New Guinea (9).

Other: 6 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan

