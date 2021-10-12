83% of Maltese use internet every day – Eurostat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The percentage of adults (16 to 74-year-olds) in Malta who use the internet every day has risen in line with EU levels, to 83% in 2020, three points above the EU average.

Data published by Eurostat, which focused on regions, found that in 2020, the majority of northern and western regions of the EU reported relatively high proportions of adults using the internet on a daily basis; the highest shares of adults using the internet every day were generally recorded among people living in cities rather than those living in rural areas.

The highest share of adults making daily use of the internet was recorded in Helsinki-Uusimaa in Finland (96%). This was closely followed by Hovedstaden in Denmark, Stockholm in Sweden (both 95%) and another 2 regions in Denmark: Syddanmark and Midtjylland (both 94%). On the other hand, the lowest share of adults making daily use of the internet was recorded in Severozapaden in Bulgaria (53%). This was closely followed by the region Nord-Est in Romania (55%) and three other regions in Bulgaria: Severen tsentralen (also 55%), Yugoiztochen and Yuzhen tsentralen (both 56%).

In some countries, there were significant regional discrepancies: for example in Italy, the affluent region of Emilia-Romagna saw usage reach 83%, while that in Sicily was anchored at a lowly 68%.