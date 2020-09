Reading Time: < 1 minute

The New IRA, the largest dissident Irish republican group, is thought to have forged alliances with Hezbollah and radical organisations in the Middle East, who may be providing it with weapons and finances.

The assessment is based on evidence gathered by Denis McFadden, an MI5 agent who spied on dissidents for more than 20 years until his exposure last month.

The Times (UK)

