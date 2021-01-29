A partnership: Biden-Harris model their White House on Obama-Biden

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Joe Biden promised after November election’s that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would govern as a “simpatico” team. In their first days at the White House, the two are crafting a partnership that recalls Biden’s own service as former President Barack Obama’s No. 2.

It starts most days with a White House briefing by the national security adviser. At nearly everyone of Biden’s public events, Harris stands prominently nearby. Behind closed doors, they are briefed on the coronavirus pandemic and other issues together.

“Nobody knows better than President Biden how important it is and valuable it is to have a vice president who can serve as an all-around, last-person-in-the-room adviser,” said Jay Carney, Biden’s former communications director and later Obama’s press secretary.

Harris, 56, is seen as an obvious contender for the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination should Biden, 78, decide not to seek a second term. Harris has not weighed in publicly on such speculation.

As with all vice presidents, the question is whether Harris’ proximity translates into influence, and whether the honeymoon can last.

via Reuters

