A photo which gave life – The story of Mustafa al-Nazzal

A picture can say a thousand words, but can also drive to action, action that saves lives. Mr. Munzir al-Nazzal and his son Mustafa, the Syrian refugees portrayed in the photo by the Turkish artist Mehmet Aslan, winner of the ‘Siena International Photo Award 2021’, arrived with their family at the ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ international airport in Fiumicino.

Their story, which was born from a winning photo of a competition in Siena entitled the Hardship of Life.

The despair hidden by the smile, which was transformed into hope as they arrived on Friday evening at the Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino airport with a flight from Istanbul. Together with little Mustafa and his father Munzir there was also his mother Zeynep and the two little sisters.

Context:

A story of solidarity born from a snapshot and which involved hundreds of thousands of people who wanted to help Munzir al-Nazzal and his family will be provided with food, accommodation and support for integration, thanks to Caritas of Siena. “He immediately asked me if he can go to school” explained the father in recent days in some interviews released after the news of the imminent arrival in Italy. In a video, released to La Repubblica, he wanted to thank Italy by defining it as their new homeland: “I’m so happy, Mustafa is happy and now I won’t have to lie anymore, I will be able to tell him that he will have a life and will be able to play “.

Photo – Mr. Munzir al-Nazzal and son Mustafa, the Syrian refugees portrayed in the photo by the Turkish artist Mehmet Aslan, winner of the ‘Siena International Photo Award 2021’, arrive with their family at the ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ international airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 21 January 2022. Munzir al-Nazzal, who lost his leg due to a bomb thrown at a market place in Idlib, Syria and his son, Mustafa, who was born without limbs because of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict have arrived to Italy after they were granted asylum and will receive medical help at the Vigorso di Budrio Prosthetic Center in Bologna.

EPA-EFE/FABIO DI PIETRO

Sources / RAI / NewsBreezer / Italy News 24