A quick look at who is King Charles III

- Date of birth: November 14, 1948
- Birthplace: Buckingham Palace, London, England
- Birth name: Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor
- Father: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
- Mother: Queen Elizabeth II
- Marriages: Camilla Parker Bowles (April 9, 2005-present), Lady Diana Spencer (July 29, 1981-August 28, 1996, divorced)
- Children: with Princess Diana: William (June 21, 1982), Henry “Harry” (September 15, 1984)
- Education: Trinity College, Cambridge, UK, B.A., 1970, Royal Air Force College Cranwell, Lincolnshire, UK, 1971
- Military: Royal Navy 1971-1976. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth appointed him honorary five-star ranks in the three military branches of army, navy and air force: He is Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force.
- His full title before becoming King was: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.
- He was the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting.
- King Charles was the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
- He was until being proclaimed King, president of The Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is also president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations.
- He enjoys playing polo, skiing, fishing and hunting. His hobbies include gardening, painting and writing.
- As a child, he acted in school productions, sang in the school choir, played the trumpet, the cello and the electric guitar.His other interests include architecture and its effects on the environment, farming, alternative medicine and different religions.