A rare WWII Enigma cipher machine found under water off German coast

Handout photos by Submaris, showing underwater archaeologist Florian Huber viewing the rare WWII Enigma cipher machine, found under water at Geltinger Bay in Baltic Sea, off German coast.

It is assumed the machine sank near the end of WWII in 1945 during a large-scale self-scuttling operation by the German Navy that took place in the Geltinger Bay. The German navy then sank some 50 submarines so that they would not have to be handed over to the Allies.

It is assumed the ENIGMA went overboard in the course of this event, said Huber, underwater archaeologist and diver in the Submaris team, which was conducting the underwater research on behalf of the WWF and found the cipher machine.

A handout photo by Submaris, showing a rare WWII Enigma cipher machine, found under water at Geltinger Bay in Baltic Sea, off German coast.

From L-R Christian Howe, Florian Huber and Uli Kunz posing next to a rare WWII Enigma cipher machine, found under water at Geltinger Bay in Baltic Sea, off German coast.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HOWE / SUBMARIS

