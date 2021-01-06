A third lockdown should not be ruled out in France, says health expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A third national lockdown to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic should not be ruled out in France, where new daily cases are picking up, but it is still too early to make that decision, a senior medical expert said on Wednesday.

“A new lockdown should not be ruled out,” Eric Caumes, head of infectious diseases expert at Paris’ Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, told BFM TV.

Main Photo: A passenger wearing a face mask, stands inside Bonne Nouvelle metro station after employees from RATP Group added a phrase under the name of the station that reads ‘Good news, 2020 is finished’ in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

