A voucher system as a strategic move towards elevating Malta’s education

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whatever vision we could have for our country, the embodiment of that vision should be a high-level education system that not only just educates students but that prepares the next generations for the needs of tomorrow’s world according to Morgan Parnis, CEO of Business Leaders (Malta) Ltd, a company with several ventures including the Central Mediterranean Business School.

“Much like everything else in this world, education is not static and that is why at the heart of everything we do at CMBS lies this fervent drive to continuously innovate and revolutionise the way we approach education. As things stand, Malta’s education system needs a total overhaul spanning from primary to higher education,” remarked Morgan.

“Perhaps the consideration of a voucher system at all levels – from primary to higher education – could seem too revolutionary but I believe this system could be a game-changer in fostering educational excellence in Malta, benefiting students, parents, and the broader economy.”

Parnis referred to the Programme for International Student Assessment scores (PISA), international assessments coordinated by the OECD, an international organisation that together with governments, policymakers and citizens, works on establishing evidence-based international standards and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges.

PISA scores evaluate 15-year-olds’ reading, mathematics, and science skills and knowledge, describing such scores as vital as they provide a comparative insight into the educational performance of different countries and the effectiveness of their education systems.

An analysis of the educational environment, the 2018 PISA scores are a significant marker where Malta registered 448 points in reading literacy, 472 in mathematics, and 457 in science, trailing the OECD averages of 487, 489, and 489 points, respectively.

“This underscores a pressing need for Malta to optimise the return on investment in education, ensuring that our students are equipped with skills at par with their global counterparts. Such significant improvements in the quality of education in Malta could be possible with the implementation of a voucher system in Malta’s education system which would also encourage a shift towards a more competitive and choice-driven educational landscape.”

“A voucher system might prove instrumental in this venture, promoting a culture of excellence and innovation amongst all educational establishments. By easing the integration of private institutions, we can nurture a competitive atmosphere that inherently elevates educational standards, including public schooling.

“Furthermore, implementing a system comparable to the MFHEA’s auditing procedure across varied educational levels could guarantee consistency in quality and supervision,” he added.

Parnis went on to explain how with a voucher system, parents can choose the best educational pathway for their children, ensuring a nurturing environment that caters to individual learning needs.

“This choice also applies directly to the student at a tertiary level which in turn would cultivate a generation of well-rounded individuals ready to contribute effectively to the workforce,” he said.

“Such a system would promise employers a diverse and skilled workforce nurtured in an environment at the forefront of educational advancements, a system that ushers a future where the Maltese workforce is adaptable, innovative, and equipped with skills honed in institutions committed to excellence.

“As we envision a future where Malta is a beacon of educational excellence, the integration of a voucher system stands as a promising step. Together, and with the right political will, we can work towards a future where every euro spent on education can yield optimal results that can foster a prosperous and enlightened Malta.

