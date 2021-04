Absence of fans will help Real Madrid against Liverpool: Benitez

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Real Madrid will benefit more than Liverpool from the absence of fans in their Champions League quarter-final, said Rafa Benitez.

Liverpool face Madrid in Spain later on Tuesday before next week’s return fixture at Anfield, where the Merseyside club have struggled in the Premier League this season, with matches taking place without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benitez, who managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010 and had a short spell at Madrid, said it was crucial the English side get a goal in the first leg.

“If they do this then Real have to attack in the second game at Anfield and will then be more exposed in defence,” he wrote in his column for The Times.

“When I was manager of Liverpool in 2008-09, we went to the Bernabeu and won 1-0. We knew the next game at Anfield would be important with the supporters. We pressed them from the first minute and scored early before winning 4-0.

“The absence of fans would help Real this time.”

via Reuers

