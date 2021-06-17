Abu Dhabi begins trial of Sinopharm vaccine on children aged 3-17

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Abu Dhabi is beginning a trial administering China’s Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17. The trial will monitor the immune response of 900 children “in preparation to vaccinate children in the near future”, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Some members of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family are participating in the trial, the emirate’s media office added.

The UAE in May approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15. Dubai, the second-largest member of the UAE federation, started inoculating that age group this month.

Ghaida Ghantous reports for Reuters that the Gulf state led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC