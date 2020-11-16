Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to start direct flights to Israel next year

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Monday it would start daily flights to Tel Aviv in March after the United Arab Emirates and Israel’s established formal ties this year.
Flight will start March 28 and will be timed to connect with Etihad services to and from China, Thailand, India and Australia, the state-owned carrier said in a statement.
The announcement comes as the aviation industry faces its worst-ever crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrecked air travel demand.
Etihad has slashed jobs and pushed forward with plans to shrink into a mid-sized carrier focused on carrying passengers to and from Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
Abu Dhabi does not allow non-residents to enter the emirate at its airport, and has not said when that coronavirus-related restriction would be lifted.
Neighbouring Dubai allows foreign visitors to enter.
State-owned flydubai will launch direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, while Dubai’s airport operator has said El Al , Israir, Arkia will start Tel Aviv-Dubai services in December,
Etihad, flydubai and Israel’ El Al have operated charter services between the UAE and Israel in recent months
16th November 2020
A flower vending machine in Warsaw, Poland.
A local flowers shop installed a flower vending machine which offers different types of fresh bouquets that can be bought 24 hours a day.
A flower vending machine in Warsaw, Poland.
Via EPA-E...
16th November 2020
Nearly half of small and medium-sized British manufacturers have no idea how the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of this year will affect their business, a survey showed on Monday.
Less than seven weeks before a transition period e...
16th November 2020
People who play video games for long periods of time tend to report feeling happier than those who do not, a study has indicated.
The Oxford Internet Institute research focused on two games: Nintendo's Animal Crossing and EA's Plants vs Zombies.
...
16th November 2020
16th November 2020
A student Jan Faltus, founder of Better City (Lepsi mesto) initiative, wearing protective face mask, cleans a parking meter with a disinfectant, in Prague, Czech Republic.
For just over a year, Czech student Jan Faltus has taken it upon himself t...
16th November 2020
A hill-top village in Sicily is hoping that it can lure America’s next First Lady back to her roots.
Jill Biden’s ancestors hail from Gesso, a tiny town at the eastern end of the Mediterranean island. Her grandfather emigrated from Sicily in...
16th November 2020
A total of 24 European countries - Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Rep, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain,...
16th November 2020
Russia reported a record 22,778 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as the authorities in Moscow turned to a temporary hospital built inside an ice rink to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.
The country of about 145 million people has star...
16th November 2020
on Monday that Japan is maintaining dialogue with North Korea to resolve long-standing issues on its nuclear and missile developments and on Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.
“Both former prime minister (Shinzo) Abe ...
16th November 2020
Elite athletes to kick-off journey towards GSSE 2023
Despite the setbacks that 2020 has reserved for the Maltese athletics community, the team at Athletics Malta continued with its ongoing work to raise the profile and level of the sport on our s...
