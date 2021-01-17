AC Milan Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez test positive for Coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan’s selection crisis has deepened as Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez have tested positive for Coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

In a statement on their official website, the club announce that Çalhanoğlu and Theo Hernández tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday by the whole squad, the rest of whom tested negative.

The club have informed the competent health authorities, and the two players – asymptomatic – were immediately placed in home quarantine. All other players and staff will continue to be monitored closely.

Friday – Lazio cruised to a 3-0 victory over city rivals Roma on Friday, equalling their best ever derby victory in Serie A.

Saturday – Torino owner Urbano Cairo blasted “the worst match of the season” as the club’s winless Serie A run at home continued with a goalless draw on Saturday against minnows Spezia who played 82 minutes a man down.

Bologna earned its first win since November by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Bologna’s winless run included three defeats and five draws.

Yahoo Sports / AP

