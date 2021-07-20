AC Milan’s CEO Ivan Gazidis diagnosed with throat cancer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AC Milan’s CEO Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. According to a statement issued by the club, following an extensive series of clinical tests and investigations, promptly carried out, the doctors predicted that he will recover completely.

Gazidis was reported that he will remain operative during the necessary treatments in specialised clinics, with the full support of the club owners, the President Scaroni and the Club Management.

In a message to the entire AC Milan community, Gazidis said

“Of course, there is never a good time for a cancer diagnosis. But luckily it looks like a very treatable form. A high-level medical team will follow me and I have the support of my loved ones and all the colleagues and collaborators of the Club: I am confident, based on all the first medical consultations, that the tumor will be treated successfully, with a complete recovery. My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical check-ups, even if you have no symptoms. I feel I can really encourage everyone to give priority to their health and not to underestimate prevention, even in the daily obligations of life and work ”. “We have a strong team, both on and off the pitch – underlined Ivan – and I have full confidence in their ability to carry our Club forward in the coming weeks. See you soon and always Forza Milan.”

All the Board of Directors and the Management of the Club, the employees and collaborators, the technical staff, the players and the players of Milan, wished Gazidis all the best for a full and speedy recovery.

Ac Milan

Photo – Milan’s chairman Paolo Scaroni (L) and Ceo Ivan Gazidis before the Italian serie A soccer match between Ac Milan and Acf Fiorentina at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, 22 December 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI