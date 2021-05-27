Reading Time: < 1 minute

Carla Fracci, 84, considered the queen of Italian dance, has died.

Fracci, born in 1936 in Milan, built the central part of her career studying at the La Scala dance school.

She was best known for her performances in Giselle, and for dancing with partners such as Rudolf Nureyev, Vladimir Vasiliev, Henning Kronstam, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Alexander Godunov, Gheorghe Iancu, Giuseppe Picone, Roberto Bolle, and Erik Bruhn. In 2014, Fracci took part in documentary film, 29200 Puthod, l’altra verità della realtà

On 16 October 2004, Fracci was named Goodwill Ambassador of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

“With her elegance and her artistic efforts, the fruit of intense work, Carla Fracci honoured our country,” said President Sergio Mattarella.



“I express my most deep-felt condolences to her family and to the world of dance, which has lost a precious and unforgettable figure today.



“Her extraordinary artistic and human qualities made her one of the greatest ballet dancers of our time at the international level”.

File photo of Italian ballet dancer and actress Carla Fracci at the 60th Taormina Film Festival, in Taormina, Sicily Island, Italy, 16 June 2014. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Read more via Corriere della Sera/ANSA