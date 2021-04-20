Activist Thunberg’s foundation to donate 100,000 euros for COVID-19 vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday her foundation will donate 100,000 euros ($120,290) to support more equitable global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“About 1 in 4 people in high-income countries have received a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with just 1 in more than 500 in low-income countries,” she tweeted https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1384159104235577349.

Thunberg had earlier hit out at nations she said were unwilling to share vaccines with those that have little access to the drugs.

She has also said she does not plan to go to the United Nations climate conference due to be held in Scotland in November over concerns that inequality of access to COVID-19 vaccines will leave many countries unable to attend.

“I urge the global community to follow Greta’s example and do what they can,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...