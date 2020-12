Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU on Friday signed an agreement sealing its commitment to support small and medium Maltese enterprises with an additional €28 million in a bid to set off the economic blow brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EIB Group, made up of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, signed an agreement with the Maltese government and the European Commission to increase financing available under a programme known as the SME Initiative.

Source Times of Malta

