Adolf Hitler Unona wins seat in Namibia’s election

A politician named after Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has been elected to a seat in Namibia.

Adolf Hitler Uunona – representing the southern African country’s ruling SWAPO party – received 85 percent of the vote, but insists he has “nothing to do with” the ideologies of one of the most evil men in history.

His constituency remains home to a small German-speaking community, while multiple street names and places still have German names.

Uunona said his wife calls him Adolf and it’s “too late” to officially change his name. He said: “My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.”

According to The Hill, Uunona denied having any ideological common ground with the Nazi dictator, telling the German newspaper Bild, “That I have this name doesn’t mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now — it doesn’t mean that I’m striving for world domination!”

On the official candidates list, Uunona’s middle name was reduced to an initial, the Post reported. The document read “Adolf H. Uunona,” but the results page listed his full name.

The Regional Council Election Results in Oshana Region. 👇 👇 #NamVotes2020 pic.twitter.com/K7vpTbbiW0 — Electoral Commission of Namibia (@ECN_Namibia) November 27, 2020

Namibia is a former German colony. The Germans yielded rule of the southwestern African nation in 1915, 18 years before Hitler came to power in Germany. The country was under South African rule during World War II and gained its independence in 1990.

The Hill / Kiro 7 / Bild / Mirror

