Aegean Airlines reports loss due to pandemic

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Monday reported a second-quarter net loss of 73.4 million euros ($85.4 million) hit by the grounding of planes as part of restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, had reported a net profit of 22 million euros a year earlier.

The airline said it had operated less than 50% of its scheduled activity in August with particularly low load factors due to travel restrictions after a surge in COVID-19 infections.

It has taken delivery of five new Airbus 320neo jets and expects four more A321neo by April 2021 as part of a fleet renewal programme that includes 46 aircraft ordered from planemaker Airbus.

Aegean said that delivery for some of the aircraft will be delayed until after 2023 from 2021/2022.

($1 = 0.8598 euros)

