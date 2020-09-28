Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Corporate Dispatch, Greece

Aegean Airlines reports loss due to pandemic

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Monday reported a second-quarter net loss of 73.4 million euros ($85.4 million) hit by the grounding of planes as part of restrictions to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, had reported a net profit of 22 million euros a year earlier.

The airline said it had operated less than 50% of its scheduled activity in August with particularly low load factors due to travel restrictions after a surge in COVID-19 infections.

It has taken delivery of five new Airbus 320neo jets and expects four more A321neo by April 2021 as part of a fleet renewal programme that includes 46 aircraft ordered from planemaker Airbus.

Aegean said that delivery for some of the aircraft will be delayed until after 2023 from 2021/2022.

($1 = 0.8598 euros) 
%d bloggers like this: