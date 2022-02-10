Africa COVID cases could be seven times higher than reported – WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization estimates that the number of COVID-19 infections in Africa could be seven times higher than official data suggests, while deaths from the virus could be two to three times higher, its regional head said on Thursday.

“We’re very much aware that our surveillance systems problems that we had on the continent, with access to testing supplies, for example, have led to an underestimation of the cases,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a regular online media briefing.

Photo – Soweto residents walk in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK