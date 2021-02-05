Africa to get 90 million vaccine doses in February

Nearly 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will be sent to Africa throughout this month, through the international Covax initiative.
The WHO said that about 320,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries – Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia.
On the other hand, the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for emergency use by WHO. The organisation is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.