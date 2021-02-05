Africa to get 90 million vaccine doses in February

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nearly 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will be sent to Africa throughout this month, through the international Covax initiative.

The WHO said that about 320,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries – Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia.

On the other hand, the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is subject to the vaccine being listed for emergency use by WHO. The organisation is currently reviewing the vaccine and the outcome of the review is expected soon.

via The Guardian

