Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Air France has decided to cancel its Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv, the French airline said, as a “precautionary measure” on the back of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

“In view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure, flights AF1752 and AF1753 to and from Kiev (KBP) on Tuesday 22 February 2022 are cancelled,” the company said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters, confirming an earlier report on French TV station BFM TV.

“Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves,” it added.

Among growing tensions between the two eastern countries, the Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden could set up a call or meeting any time, following an earlier statement of the office of French President Emmanuel Macron that said he had pitched to both leaders a summit on “security and strategic stability in Europe.”

According to the website of Paris Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports operator ADP, there were two outbound and two inbound Air-France flights scheduled between the cities on Tuesday.

Separately, three other flights are to be operated by Delta Air Lines and Ukraine International Airlines, the page shows.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

File photo by EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA