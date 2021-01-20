Air France still at risk of disappearing – finance minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed on Wednesday Air France could disappear due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel, adding the French state would continue to support the carrier in the months to come.

Le Maire said on BFM Business TV that any state aid for Air France would be decided in consultation with Dutch government.

He also told BFM Business radio on Wednesday that the French government would hope that healthcare company Sanofi does not close any sites in France as Sanofi part of its job cuts programme.

A day earlier Le Maire said the government would ensure there would be no layoffs at Sanofi, which said in June that it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

