Air Malta launches Summer flight schedule

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Air Malta launched its summer flight schedule with a planned operation to 20 cities. During the six-month program (covering May till October 2021), the Airline is committed to operate 3,012 flights and will offer for sale over half a million seats.

Commenting on this plan, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear stated, “This schedule delivers a strong message of commitment by the Airline towards the local and international tourism industry. The schedule focuses on Malta’s core markets for inbound tourism and is in line with Air Malta’s strategy of being a point-to-point carrier operating to major European cities and major airports attaching to larger network airlines through key interline partnerships and code-sharing agreements.”

This summer the Airline will operate direct flights to/from Amsterdam, Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Moscow*, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv*, Vienna, and Zurich. (* – operations to these airports is subject to the opening of safe corridors)

Key highlights during peak season include:

· Up to 10 weekly services on London Heathrow.

· Twice weekly services to Manchester, supporting the Midlands and North of the UK.

· Up to 11 weekly services on Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris.

· Up to 9 weekly services on Catania.

· Rome, Munich, and Vienna all served up to 5 times weekly.

Speaking about recent developments, Air Malta’s Executive Chairman David G Curmi said, “We are happy to note the gradual increase of consumer confidence and propensity to travel this summer. This increase, driven primarily by the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially in Malta, augurs well for an easing of travel restrictions and a restart in tourism this summer. We are happy to be part of the process and help re-open our Islands to tourism”.

“The health and safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority and we will continue to abide by all health and safety requirements of the countries to and from which we operate”, added Mr Curmi.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...