Reading Time: 2 minutes

Air Malta will be increasing its flights in June, adding frequencies and re-starting services to the European cities

of Lisbon, Munich, Prague and Vienna. In total, the Airline is planning to operate 51 return weekly flights to 15 destinations in June.

Commenting on current booking trends Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “As countries start relaxing their travel restrictions and placing the Maltese Islands on their safe travel lists, we start to see increased demand. In particular, Germany and the Netherlands are seeing increased bookings come through. Earlier this month we committed to operate over 1,500 return flights this summer and offer for sale over half a million seats and we remain on course to do so.

“Although our summer flight schedule remains significantly less than what we operated in the Summer 2019, we remain flexible in adapting our network and schedule to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese Islands. As demand and bookings grow, we have the ability to increase our operations with more flights in the months ahead if required”, added Mr Kinnear.

Air Malta said that it will continue to ensure peace of mind when booking flights by waiving rebooking fees if customers want to change their itinerary. This facility has been extended until the 31st of October 2021. The Airline will also continue to apply the reduced name change fee of just Eur 5. Other ticket terms and conditions, including that travel must be completed by 31st December 2021, will remain unchanged.

Safety remains Air Malta’s top priority and the Airline urges its customers to check the latest travel information on the EU website: reopen.europa.eu/en.