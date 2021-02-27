Airbnb predicts ‘significant’ travel rebound

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Online booking platform Airbnb has said it is preparing for a “significant” travel rebound as the world emerges from coronavirus lockdowns.

However the company said it was still “too early” to predict how the business would fare this year.

The company’s revenue dropped 30% last year to $3.4bn (£2.4bn), as Covid-19 restrictions kept many from travelling.

That was better than many other travel companies, as people took to their cars for longer stays in private homes.

The firm said it has already seen a smaller decline in travel this year than in the last three months of 2020, when revenue was down 22% year-on-year at $859m. That was better than many analysts had expected,given the resurgence of Covid cases and fresh lockdown restrictions in many areas.

Read more via BBC

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...